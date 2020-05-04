Investigators search car, computer in Linda Collins murder case

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives investigating the murder of a former Arkansas state senator continue to search for clues.
In the past few weeks, Judge John Fogelman gave investigators legal permission to search a car and computer connected to the Linda Collins murder case.
On April 10, Fogelman issued a warrant allowing investigators to search a 2011 Ford Focus belonging to Sandra Gipson, the biological mother of murder suspect Becky O’Donnell.
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told a Region 8 News reporter that his office searched the vehicle, then sent it to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for DNA analysis.
Judge Fogelman also issued a search warrant on April 27 for computers, computer towers, and storage devices belonging to Linda Collins and/or Rock & Roll Hwy. 67 Inn/Zenas Hospitality Corporation.
O’Donnell is charged with Collins’ murder in 2019, along with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
She is also accused of soliciting inmates in the Jackson County Jail where she was detained to kill Collins’ former husband, Phil Smith; former prosecutor Henry Boyce; and former judge Harold Erwin.
