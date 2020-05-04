Jail signs contract with U.S. Marshals on housing inmates

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - In January, the Greene County Detention center made millions in 2019 from housing state and federal inmates.
In a Facebook post, they announced they’ve signed a 48-month contract with the U.S. Marshals service.
The Greene County’s Sheriff’s Office announced their agreement no longer would be temporary.
Jail Administrator Brent Cox says the jail will put local inmates first.
Federal and state inmates are not released back into the community.
