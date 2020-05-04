Jonesboro police investigating burglary at Gee Street Pawn Shop

Jonesboro police want your help in solving an early Monday morning burglary at Gee Street Pawn. (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept. via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 4, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 5:43 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating a Monday morning burglary.

In a Facebook post, police responded to the Gee Street Pawn Shop, 1101 S Gee St., around 3:40 a.m. and noticed the business broken into.

The suspects entered the store and reportedly attempted to steal multiple handguns and several other items.

Police recovered some of the guns at the scene, but eleven handguns were still unaccounted for in the business inventory.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

