$9k grant awarded to a Region 8 School; only district in the state

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Region 8 school received a $9,000 grant, the only school selected in the entire state of Arkansas.
Paragould School District received a COVID-19 Rapid-Response grant from the Blue & You Foundation to help meet students’ needs during the crisis.
The school purchased $6,000 worth of healthy food and $3,000 in school supplies for students.
Improvement Specialist, Paragould School District Laurel Taylor says she wants to make sure their kids are taken care of.
“Typically, we would really be shooting for educational things because we’re very focused on education, but we want to work on basic needs and try to ease some of that stress,” she says.
The school district also recently received a $2,000 grant from the Greene County Community Fund. This money purchased 250 Health Kits containing hygiene products.
Taylor says she will keep looking for more grants to keep helping students in any way they can.
