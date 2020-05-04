Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUCKERS
Solo truckers struggle to get rolling with stimulus fund
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rodney Morine, a trucker from Louisiana, has little confidence the government is going to grant his request for a loan through a government program intended to help small businesses like his survive the pandemic. His pessimism highlights the perils of trying to rapidly dispense billions of dollars in federal aid to contain the economic damage caused by the pandemic. Much of the relief effort hurriedly approved by Congress and managed by the Trump administration has been beset by confusion and red tape. And those worries haven’t been erased by the addition of $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, a key initiative to shield small businesses from the financial fallout.
OFFICER KILLED
Shootout leaves officer, hit-and-run suspect dead in Kansas
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas say a shootout has left both a police officer and a hit-and-run suspect dead. Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez says Officer Mike Mosher died at a hospital Sunday. A police spokesman says Mosher was off-duty but in uniform when he saw an apparent hit-and-run and pursued the suspect. A shootout ensued. The suspect died at the scene and hasn't been identified. Police didn't immediately say what led to the exchange of gunfire. Mosher had been with the Overland Park department for nearly 15 years. News outlets report the department hadn't lost an officer in the line of duty since 1985.
ELECTION 2020-KANSAS PRIMARY
Biden wins Kansas primary conducted with all-mail balloting
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Joe Biden overwhelmingly won a Democratic presidential primary in Kansas conducted exclusively by mail balloting by the state party because of the coronavirus pandemic. The former vice president had been expected to prevail and he captured 77% of Saturday's vote. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was still in the race when the Kansas party began mailing ballots at the end of March, but he suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden. The Democratic party says participation more than tripled over four years ago, with 34.7% of registered voters participating. Party chairwoman Vicki Hiatt says this proves that mail-in voting can be successful.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas to recruit teens as poll workers in response to virus
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Secretary of State Scott Schwab says he plans to ask young people to volunteer as poll workers in the November elections when he expects a second wave of the coronavirus. Schwab told The Topeka Capital-Journal he believes teenagers are less likely to contract COVID-19 and they are generally more comfortable than older poll workers with the technology needed to quickly check voters. He says he thinks the rate of infection will reduce in time for the August primaries but that he's concerned about a possible second wave coinciding with the general election in the fall.
STOLEN SCHOOL BUS CHASE
Teenager arrested after chase involving stolen school bus
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy is in custody after he led authorities on a chase through several counties in a stolen school bus. Ford County authorities say they were notified Saturday about the bus being stolen out of Cheney in Sedgwick County. Sheriff Bill Carr says the driver evaded deputies for several miles, driving west on and off county roads and Highway 54. The driver eventually stopped and surrendered near Kingsdown in Ford County. Carr says the teenager was a runaway from another county.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-ETHANOL
Dropping oil prices damaging Kansas ethanol industry
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A sharp drop in gas prices is hurting the ethanol industry in Kansas. Two of the state's ethanol plants are idle and nine others have cut production by at least 40%. Gas prices were declining before the coronavirus spread, but prices fell more than 50% after the pandemic started. That caused prices for ethanol, which makes up 10% of much of the fuel in the U.S., to plunge. Prairie Horizon Agri-Energy in Phillipsburg has temporarily stopped production, as has the state's newest plant in Colwich. In response, some plants have begun producing ethanol that can be used in hand sanitizer.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas salons and gyms wonder why they can't reopen, too
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — As many Kansas shops and restaurants prepare to reopen for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown, the owners of bars, salons and some other types of businesses are wondering why they must still keep their doors closed. Gov. Laura Kelly is lifting a statewide stay-at-home order effective Monday as part of a gradual step to reopen the state’s economy. But her plan prohibits bars, gyms, theaters, barbershops, hair and nail salons or state-owned casinos from opening until at least May 18. Eric Fisher, who employs 100 hairdressers at his four salons in Wichita, says his employees are eager to get back to work because “work dignifies you.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS
KU to reopen for in-person classes in the fall
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas will open its campuses for in-person classes in the fall after the shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The university said Friday that in-person classes will resume “in some capacity” for the fall semester, the Kansas City Star reported. KU closed to in-person classes in March. Last month, the university announced it would continue with all classes online for the summer semester.