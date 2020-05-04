Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield police say a Missouri man died when he was struck by a tow truck that was loading his car to be hauled away. Sixty-three-year-old Matthew Canovi, of Brighton, died Saturday when he was hit be the tow truck on U.S 65 in Springfield. Police say as a tow truck that was loading Canovi's vehicle reversed, it struck Canovi, who was standing on the shoulder. Canovi died at the scene. The tow truck driver was not injured. The investigation continues but police say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the incident.