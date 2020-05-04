May 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, May 4. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The same front that produced severe weather yesterday will retreat northward across Region 8 this evening, giving us another shot at strong thunderstorms.
A few could again produce large hail and damaging wind, along with a tornado.
Only a couple showers are expected throughout the day; however, afternoon temperatures reach the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies.
News Headlines
With restaurants set to reopen, owners and employees are working day and night to serve the customers.
A severe storm dumped rain and heavy winds into the area Sunday afternoon, causing sporadic power outages and hail throughout the region.
Where’s the beef? That’s a question Kroger customers could soon be asking after the grocery chain announced it would start limiting meat purchases.
