State of Natural State Football (5/4/20)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas both announced Monday that they plan to have in-classroom instruction on campus this fall.
For D1 schools, that’s the first X and O in the playbook of bringing football back. Hunter Yurachek spoke at the UA Board of Trustees meeting this morning.
“We have a really good plan, I think 6 weeks out, roughly July 15th, that we’d have a couple weeks of an acclimation period where our student-athletes would have some strength and conditioning training as well as some walk throughs and team meetings that would head into our regularly scheduled fall camp that is scheduled to begin on August 5th. I think if we can get to a schedule where at the latest July 15th we have our fall sports student athletes on campus. I think we have a really good chance of starting our football season on time. With the blessing of Chancellor Steinmetz, we are working on a plan to open our strength and conditioning rooms as well as our training room on June 1st on our campus for voluntary workouts for our student athletes that live in the area."
Yurachek also tweeted a statement Monday afternoon to update the progress of pigskin.
In late April, I sat down with Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir.
He said that a 12 game football season is vital for the bottom line across the country.
“We’re scheduled to play Michigan this year for $1.8 million," Mohajir added. “Most of my colleagues across the country would echo that a 12 game season is imperative. Those people that say, you could only say conference games, non-conference games are just as important as a revenue standpoint. It’s all a part of the whole mix, every game matters. Every game is built around a revenue source whether it be concessions, rights fees, TV broadcast fees, distribution money, everything. Every game matters.”
Governor Asa Hutchinson also talked pigskin in Monday’s COVID-19 update.
“Hunter Yurachek, for example is on my economic recovery task force,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “So he’s participating in those discussions. You’ve got to set those plans from his perspective. Obviously they’re subject to the work with the Department of Health. Not just our Department of Health but many other departments of health across the SEC as to how we’re approaching intercollegiate athletics.”
We're all hoping to see the fresh grass and bright lights in the fall.
