A-State assistant Caronica Williams named new Forrest City girls basketball coach

She had college stops at A-State, Central Arkansas, Furman, & Marshall. Caronica was enshrined in the Forrest City Hall of Fame in 2013 and the UCA Hall of Fame in 2018. She earned 5A All-State honors in her senior season with the Mustangs. Caronica was also a three-time All-Conference selection before signing with UCA. She is 3rd in Sugar Bears history with 2,089 points.