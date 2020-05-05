A-State assistant Caronica Williams named new Forrest City girls basketball coach

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolves women’s basketball assistant coach is heading home.
Caronica Williams tweeted Tuesday night that she’s leaving Arkansas State to become the new head coach at Forrest City.
She had college stops at A-State, Central Arkansas, Furman, & Marshall. Caronica was enshrined in the Forrest City Hall of Fame in 2013 and the UCA Hall of Fame in 2018. She earned 5A All-State honors in her senior season with the Mustangs. Caronica was also a three-time All-Conference selection before signing with UCA. She is 3rd in Sugar Bears history with 2,089 points.
Forrest City was 12-12 in the 2019-20 season (9-7 in conference), just missing the 4A East Regional Tournament. The Mustangs will play in the 4A-5 this coming season with Wynne, eStem, Robinson, Lonoke, Mills, Pulaski Academy, & Stuttgart.
