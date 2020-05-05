Churches around Region 8 prepare to open

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Churches around Region 8 continue the preparation to open their following Governor Asa Hutchinson’s announcement Monday.
Central Baptist Church made the decision to open its doors this Sunday with the guidelines by the Governor put in place.
Central is limiting seating to no more than 30% of their maximum capacity, which is around 360 people in their worship center and 150 in the family life center, in addition to asking all attending one of their three services to pre-register online on Eventbrite.
The church is also asking those 65 and older or those who have underlying health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream.
For senior executive pastor Dr. Bill Panneck, this is a situation they have prepared for, and they’re ready to gather again.
“We just want to be a good neighbor in our community," Dr. Panneck said. "But at the same time, we want to be able to minister to the community and do what God has called us to do as the Church.”
For New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, while their attitude is similar in that they are ready to meet in-person again, they are taking a slower approach to reopen, Reverend Ray Scales says.
They are hoping to reopen in mid-June, but he says that they are still praying to see what steps they should take.
“We are gonna take care of our people, that’s what we’re going to do," Rev. Scales said. "We’re gonna be safe, we’re going to be sensible, and we’re going to follow the rules that the governor laid down because that’s best for us.”
Reverend Scales and Dr. Panneck say that both churches have experienced growth during this time and have been able to connect with their members, just in a different way.
