Dept. of Health urges you to identify any water issues in idle water systems

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -As Arkansas begins to reopen, many workers will return to buildings and facilities with reduced water use in recent weeks.
According to a press release, operators and workers need to watch for any chemical or microbial health risks that can develop due to idle water systems.
The Arkansas Department of Health says you can take several actions to avoid any issues with your water.
These include:
- Thoroughly flush the building’s plumbing system before fully reopening. Begin at the point of entry and flush outwards through the entire building, including all fixtures and showerheads. Check cold water supply for chlorine to indicate freshwater has entered the system.
- Consider draining storage tanks like water heaters and softeners, and check for sediment buildup.
- Check aerators, filters, showerheads and other equipment for particles and clean as necessary.
- Clean ice machines, and dispose of three batches of ice after flushing the system.
Building operators can submit samples to verify any issues that may be in their water supply. To do so, click here.
