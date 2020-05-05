Errant arrow narrowly misses child, leads police to drugs, stolen goods

May 5, 2020

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A misfired arrow that nearly struck a child in a neighboring yard led to the arrest of three people on suspicion of possessing drugs and theft of property.

Stone County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of reckless endangerment Wednesday, April 29.

According to a news release from the Mountain View Police Department, Cole Staggs and Jordan Livingston were shooting a bow and arrows when one of the arrows “traveled into a neighbor’s yard, almost striking a child.”

Responding deputies found Staggs, who is on parole, standing inside an open camper door, inside they reportedly saw a bag of suspected methamphetamine and bag of suspected marijuana.

They also discovered Autumn Youngberg, who is a probationer, inside the camper. Both she and Staggs have active search waivers on file, according to the report.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies and MVPD officers searched the residence.

According to the news release, they found meth and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia.

Inside a storage building on the property, officers also reportedly found property involved in a theft case.

During questioning, officers learned that Livingston, Staggs, and James Tilley reportedly stole several items from the Stone Drive-In on Theater Lane in Mountain View.

Some of the stolen property, according to the report, included Snap-On and Craftsman tools, a welder, cutting torches, new and used ATV and dirt bike tires, a mini 100 dirt bike, 2 Honda 300 ATVs, and other items.

Officers arrested Livingston, Staggs, and Youngberg on the following charges:

  • Possession with the purpose to deliver methamphetamine,
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia,
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture meth,
  • Maintaining a drug premises.

Additional arrest warrants were issued for Livingston, Staggs, and Tilley for breaking or entering and theft of property.

