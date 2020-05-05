Errant arrow narrowly misses child, leads police to drugs, stolen goods

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A misfired arrow that nearly struck a child in a neighboring yard led to the arrest of three people on suspicion of possessing drugs and theft of property.
Stone County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of reckless endangerment Wednesday, April 29.
According to a news release from the Mountain View Police Department, Cole Staggs and Jordan Livingston were shooting a bow and arrows when one of the arrows “traveled into a neighbor’s yard, almost striking a child.”
Responding deputies found Staggs, who is on parole, standing inside an open camper door, inside they reportedly saw a bag of suspected methamphetamine and bag of suspected marijuana.
They also discovered Autumn Youngberg, who is a probationer, inside the camper. Both she and Staggs have active search waivers on file, according to the report.
After obtaining a search warrant, deputies and MVPD officers searched the residence.
According to the news release, they found meth and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia.
Inside a storage building on the property, officers also reportedly found property involved in a theft case.
During questioning, officers learned that Livingston, Staggs, and James Tilley reportedly stole several items from the Stone Drive-In on Theater Lane in Mountain View.
Some of the stolen property, according to the report, included Snap-On and Craftsman tools, a welder, cutting torches, new and used ATV and dirt bike tires, a mini 100 dirt bike, 2 Honda 300 ATVs, and other items.
Officers arrested Livingston, Staggs, and Youngberg on the following charges:
- Possession with the purpose to deliver methamphetamine,
- Possession of drug paraphernalia,
- Possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture meth,
- Maintaining a drug premises.
Additional arrest warrants were issued for Livingston, Staggs, and Tilley for breaking or entering and theft of property.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.