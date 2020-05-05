Facilities at some Mo. State Parks to reopen

Facilities at some Missouri State Parks will reopen. (Source: Pexels)
By Amber Ruch | May 4, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 5:45 AM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Facilities at some Missouri State Parks will reopen.

That includes concession-operated lodging, dinging, marina and retail facilities. They will still be following social distancing guidelines.

  • Elephant Rocks State Park - Starting Wednesday, May 13, the food service will be operational on Wednesday through Sunday during park hours and weather dependent.
  • Johnson Shut-Ins State Park - Retail operations are scheduled to open later this spring
  • Lake Wappapello State Park - Lodging and retail operations will open May 8 on limited capacity following all social distancing guidelines. Watercraft rental will remain temporarily closed.
  • Meramec State Park - Lodging and retail operations will open May 4 with limited food service beginning May 8 following all social distancing guidelines.
  • Montauk State Park - Partial opening of retail operations on May 4 and opening lodging and food service on May 8 on a limited capacity following all social distancing guidelines.
  • Sam A. Baker State Park - Lodging and retail operations will open May 4 with limited food service beginning on May 8 following all social distancing guidelines.

According to Missouri State Parks the majority of parks, historic sites and trails are open for day use.

