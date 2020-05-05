Forrest City man charged with traveling to Missouri to have sex with minor

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - FBI agents arrested a Forrest City man Tuesday and charged him with a federal criminal complaint with travel with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity with a minor.
According to a release, the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Jerrell West, 31, of Forrest City at his home without incident.
The complaint alleged that West drove from Arkansas to Missouri on April 19 to pick up the 14-year-old victim from her home.
They reportedly met on the social media app, “Monkey.”
The victim said West drove them to a truck stop and raped her in the backseat of the vehicle.
West then drove the victim back to her neighborhood, where her parents and police had been looking for her after she was discovered missing.
West will appear in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas for his extradition hearing.
