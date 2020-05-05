Gideon, Mo. residents clean up storm damage

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Gideon, Missouri sits just north of the Arkansas border, nestled in the Bootheel.
On Tuesday, the community came together to repair the town after brutal storms hit Monday evening.
Kimberlee and Nichole Cossey are long-time Gideon residents and say they’ve never seen this much destruction.
“Widespread, it’s hit every street. And even outside of town in Peach Orchard. It’s hit everyone of us.”
Resident Sandra Johnson’s home is nearly a total loss.
“We heard something hit the side of the house, so we just hit the bathroom. Got into the bathtub. And then the next thing we knew, the roof was coming off," Johnson said.
She said her family is happy to be alive, and on Tuesday they started the process of rebuilding.
“We are trying to find another house, so we can get this taken care of," she said.
Resident Frankie Walker is assessing his damage.
“Everyone is cleaning up today. Everybody is pitching in and helping, that’s what we did," he said.
Throughout Gideon there are still families dealing with property damage.
Those wishing to help out can donate to the city or local churches.
They will get the donations to families in need.
The city is under a nighttime curfew until the power is restored.
There’s also a city-wide boil water order for Gideon.
