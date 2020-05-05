Harding University planning ‘permanent layoffs’

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Harding University announced Monday it will permanently lay off more than a dozen employees.
Jana Rucker, vice president for university communications and enrollment, said in an email to Arkansas Business that the private Christian university in Searcy would lay off 15-20 workers.
“Who is affected is currently being determined and notifications will be made by May 14,” Rucker was quoted as saying. “These are permanent reductions based on a combination of COVID impacts and revenue reductions due to decreased enrollment and longer-term enrollment trends in higher education.”
