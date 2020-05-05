Homes, buildings damaged in Gideon, Mo.; electrical lines down

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - Homes and buildings were damaged by storms on Monday evening, May 4 in Gideon, Missouri.
According to New Madrid County EMA Manager Dave McClarty, numerous phone and electrical lines are down in Gideon causing power outages. He said some homes and other structures are damaged.
Multiple trees are down.
One elderly lady was rescued from a home, but she was unharmed.
Crews are working and checking for live power lines.
There is also lots of standing water in town.
Unless you are helping with the coordinated cleanup effort or live there, authorities ask non-residents to stay out of Gideon. McClary said this will hinder crews from their job.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also asking people to return home as emergency crews assess the damage in Gideon.
MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott said too many people are outside to look at the damage and it’s interfering with the emergency response.
He said troopers are also working multiple crashes.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says there are no known injuries at this time.
