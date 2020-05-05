Industries show interest in Jonesboro amid pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce had a special presentation for the city council about the effects of COVID-19 on the first quarter, but there's promise in the future.
Mark Young, president and CEO of the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce, presented the activity in the first quarter to the city council Tuesday night.
The pandemic forced travel limitations across the county and that's why the chamber said it had to change how they handled prospective visits.
They are using the video-calling software called Zoom and shooting drone video to showcase the town.
Young also told city councilmembers that 10 industries, primarily in manufacturing, reached out in the first quarter wanting to find out more about what Jonesboro has to offer.
He then hinted toward an even more promising 2nd quarter.
"We continue to market the community," Young said. "What's interesting and you'll see this in our next report next quarter, we actually in April and I was extremely surprised by this...we've had more inquiries in April than we've had in this last quarter."
Young told the council that they should have the data for April later this month.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.