Jackson County Judge calls on help of cities to participate in 2020 census

JACKSON CO., Ark. (KAIT) - Even amid uncertain times, officials are pushing citizens to fill out their census.
The Jackson County Judge is calling on his mayors across the county for help.
“With the economy and how it’s been with COVID-19, this is the perfect time to be counted and get those dollars in here for assistance," County Judge Jeff Phillips said.
Jackson County has a response rate of 37.6%. Phillips believes the county could do better.
Not only does he have concerns about what life will be like after the pandemic, but he also said certain programs for schools, hospitals, and cities across the county depend on federal funding.
Phillips says that form may be simple, but it makes a big difference.
“Cities and counties get so much per person from the Federal dollars. It’s so important for you to be counted because every person that’s counted, that’s federal dollars that will be allotted to that community for the services that are needed," Phillips said.
According to 2020census.gov, Arkansas has a response rate of 51.7%. The national response rate sits at 56.8%.
Judge Phillips says it takes seconds to fill out online and it’s truly significant for the future of our communities.
