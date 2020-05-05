Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Had there been no coronavirus pandemic, delegates from the United Methodist Church would be convening this week for a likely vote on breaking up. A split has seemed inevitable because of differences on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBTQ pastors. But due to the virus outbreak, the church was forced to postpone the potentially momentous conference. That leaves its various factions in limbo for perhaps 16 more months. The deep doctrinal differences seem irreconcilable, but for now there’s agreement that response to the pandemic takes priority. Plans are now being drawn up to hold the conference starting August 31 of next year.