May 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 5. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The weather today turns much quieter on the heels of yesterday’s severe thunderstorms.
Despite high pressure approaching from the west, we cannot rule out a couple showers throughout your Tuesday.
Afternoon highs in the low 70s today fall into the mid-60s by the second half of the week ahead of our next cold front.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A train derailment blocking a Region 8 highway could cause traffic troubles for some this morning.
On Monday, as gyms across Arkansas reopened for business, Gov. Hutchinson announced new guidelines effective immediately for places of worship. But one mayor says “not so fast” and is asking religious leaders to hold off reopening.
A Jonesboro business, torn apart by the March 28 tornado, has a new place to call home…for now.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.