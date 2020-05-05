Mike Eades named Sun Belt & SEC Coordinator of Men’s Basketball Officials

Press Release from the Sun Belt Conference
Mike Eades, a 24-year veteran of college basketball officiating and three-time Final Four official, has been named Coordinator of Men’s Basketball Officials for the Sun Belt Conference, Commissioner Keith Gill announced Tuesday.
In this role, Eades will be charged with selecting, training, evaluating and assigning officials for every men’s basketball game hosted by Sun Belt member institutions. He will manage a basketball officiating consortium headed by the Southeastern Conference that also includes the American Athletic and ASUN conferences along with the Sun Belt.
"We're excited to have Mike oversee and manage the Sun Belt men's basketball officiating program," said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. "His extensive basketball experience and knowledge of the game will have a positive impact as he works collaboratively with our conference."
Eades, a graduate of Bluefield State College and native of Princeton, W.Va., has extensive experience as an NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship official that includes four Sweet 16 assignments, five Elite Eight assignments and appearances in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Men’s Final Fours.
Eades has been serving as an official in SEC, ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, American Athletic, Atlantic 10 and Big South conferences and Colonial Athletic Association games while also holding the position of Supervisor of Men's Basketball Officials for the Mountain East Conference, a role he has held since 2013, and River States Conference since 2018.
Eades' basketball officiating career began in 1992 in the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and he also officiated for the Horizon League, Summit League, Big South Conference and Mid-American Conference early in his career.
Prior to his graduation from Bluefield State, Eades played basketball at Lees-McRae (N.C.) College and he was later inducted into its Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012. Eades and his wife, Gina, have one son, Anthony.
