Raffo describes State of Arkansas State Baseball during COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s baseball weather outside but COVID-19 put Arkansas State and countless colleges in the dugout.
The Red Wolves were en route to ULM on March 12th to play their Sun Belt opener. But as we all know, this pandemic forced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 season. The NCAA allowed seniors an extra year of eligibility, so they have the option to play in 2021. I asked A-State head coach Tommy Raffo how that ruling affects the Red Wolves.
“I would say out of 11 seniors, I would venture to say right now half have kinda elected to move on with their lives, whether it be a job opportunity, or getting married, or continuing education at a different location,” Raffo said in a May 4th phone interview. “But we feel like there’s about half of the senior class that really wants to come back. Obviously they want to finish up, we feel good about 4 to 5 young men that want to come back that are productive in the senior class. And we’re waiting on a couple more to see where they fall.”
You can listen to the entire interview above. Raffo reflects on a 2020 season, recruiting, and much more. Arkansas State finished 7-9 in 2020. They swept Mississippi Valley and took home series over Stephen F. Austin & Gardner-Webb. Another bright spot was a road win at #21 Dallas Baptist.
