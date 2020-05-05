Southeast Mo. residents clean up after Sunday’s storms

Butler County, Mo. (KFVS) - Cities in the Heartland are cleaning up from Sunday’s storms.
Marston Mayor Julie Brock said the severe weekend storm really left its mark.
“A lot of roofs are gone, trees, the damage done can be replaced, no lives I’m very thankful for that,” Brock said.
Bobby Stanley described the moment it hit.
“Me and my wife and son were in the front room and the wind started picking up and stuff, our trailer rattled and shook all the trees everything; was just blown everywhere,” Stanley said.
Mayor Brock said many volunteers came out to help including New Madrid Mayor Richard Bodi.
“We are here helping our neighbors. The storm hit them and they didn’t have enough people to take care of it, so us and New Madrid crew is helping as well.”
Over in Butler County, EMA director Robbie Myers described the impact there.
“We had damage here in the city and also all throughout the county, and the main damage it did was take out electric power lines,” Myers said.
Battalion Chief Michael Moffitt described rescuing a young girl from her room.
“We had a report of a tree down on a house and there was a victim trapped inside there,” Moffitt said.
Moffitt said, thankfully, no one got hurt.
“We made little tunnel, she crawled out and EMS was standing by,” he said.
