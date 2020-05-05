As Trump resumes travel, staff takes risks to prepare trip

Besides Tuesday’s trip to Honeywell, Trump says he will travel soon to Ohio, to New York in June for the U.S. Military Academy graduation and to South Dakota in July for a holiday fireworks display at Mount Rushmore. Trump says he’s also eager to get back on the campaign trail, though he acknowledged during a Fox News forum Sunday that he might not be able to hold his signature big-stadium rallies until the final months before the Nov. 3 election.