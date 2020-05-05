Two semis blown off of I-55 in Pemiscot Co., Mo.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two semi tractor trailers were blown off of Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County as strong storms pushed through the area Monday evening.
The semis were headed southbound near the 23 and 25 mile-markers when strong winds forced them off the roadway around 6:05 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), one of the rigs overturned and crashed into the cable barrier.
The driver of the overturned semi, Christopher Furman of Lawrenceville, Georgia, received moderate injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
As the second semi was blown off of I-55, the rig also crashed into the cable barrier. The driver, Jerry Crane of Palmyra, Mo., received minor injuries and was also transported to an area hospital for treatment.
MSHP said both drivers were wearing seat belts.
