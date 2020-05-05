Woman recalls as storm causes damage in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Late Monday afternoon, a microburst passed through Clay County, leaving behind significant damage.
The storm left its mark across the eastern portion of Clay County, according to Sheriff Terry Miller.
“It can be a trying time, especially still dealing with coronavirus,” he says. “You throw this on top of it, the weather-related instances on top of it. It piles a lot of stress on us.”
Sheriff Miller says, according to OEM Alan Vaughn, storms impacted 5-6 homes near Highway 1 and Highway 62.
Teresa Morris lives in the area. She says the storm left an impact on her.
“I didn’t realize the extent of the damage until I started opening doors and looking around. I realized the devastation the winds had caused,” Morris says.
Her mind was on cleaning the house and cooking when the storm changed her plans.
“We heard the roar, like a tornado,” she says. “We all were the hallway when it hit. We heard the crash. I guess that’s when the tree fell on the house.”
The back portion of her home, gone. Several items, including two antique cars and items inside her home, destroyed.
Even though her morning didn’t go as planned, she says she has things to be thankful for.
“I love a small community because people know each other,” she says. “They will come and help and do whatever they can.”
Her experience makes her more weather aware. She hopes this will make others more aware, too.
“When you hear the alert go off on your phone or any other device whether it’s TV or your cellphone, take notice and take cover,” she says.
Sheriff Miller says if anyone impacted by the storm needs anything to call the Sheriff’s Office at (870) 598-2270.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.