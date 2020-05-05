Woodruff County authorities searching for missing woman

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Woodruff County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance from Arkansas State Police in locating a missing woman for a welfare concern.
Karen Jean Dunn, 58, of Gregory was seen last about 10 p.m. Friday, May 1, at 38 Woodruff County Road 717.
Dunn is described as a white female with red/blonde curly hair, blue eyes, a fair complexion, 5 ft, 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She may be driving a 2012 Nissan Altima, with Mississippi license plate, YLA 2481.
Woodruff County Chief Deputy Jim Dunham said Dunn closed her bank account on April 28 and Chief Dunham said it’s a welfare issue.
The family considers her endangered because she is bipolar and schizophrenic.
The family said she took everything with her, except for her phone.
Chief Dunham said law enforcement officers found several important notes on her phone, including bank account, cashier’s check, IRS check, purchased clothes, and jewelry.
Online searches included looking for jobs in Mississippi, with Chief Dunham saying Dunn is originally from that state.
Anyone with information about Dunn or her whereabouts should contact the Woodruff County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 347-2583.
