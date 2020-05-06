Air Force flyover Friday to salute area nurses, doctors

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - To honor the men and women on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, the Little Rock Air Force Base announced Wednesday it would tip its wings over Jonesboro.
On Friday, May 8, the 19th Airlift Wing and the 913th Airlift Group will fly over several hospitals from one side of the state to the other.
The jets will take off from the base at noon. They will first fly over hospitals in Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, and Little Rock.
Then the pilots will set their course for Northeast Arkansas.
According to a social media post by the LRAFB, the C-130s will first pass over Baptist Memorial Hospital in West Memphis at 1:28 p.m.
By 1:44 p.m. they will fly over Methodist Hospital in Jonesboro, 15 minutes later they are scheduled to fly over NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. Their last pass will be over St. Bernards Medical Center at 2.
The flyover, according to the base, is to express Team Little Rock’s “gratitude for all healthcare professionals, essential employees, and volunteers in the fight against #COVID19.”
