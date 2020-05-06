Buffalo National River to reopen for day use May 15

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Buffalo National River is reopening for some day uses next week after the national park was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Park Service announced Tuesday the park will begin to reopen May 15 for recreational day use of the trails and the Buffalo River.
The park has been closed since early April because of the virus. The park service says day access will resume for private and commercial floating on the river, all trails within the park except for the Lost Valley Trail, and limited restroom facilities.
The park’s campgrounds remain closed.
