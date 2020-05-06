Craighead County Local Board to receive nearly $80,000 to help food, shelter programs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly $80,000 in federal funding will be used to help to provide food and shelter to people in need in Craighead County, officials said Wednesday.
According to a media release, the Craighead County Local Board of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program received word that they will be awarded federal funding from the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency through its Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program.
Of the nearly $80,000, $32,976 will go toward EFSP Phase 37 and $47,014 will go for Phase CARES (COVID-19 supplemental funding), officials said.
A local board will decide where the funding will go.
In order to receive the funding, a local organization must be a non-profit, faith-based or local government agency; be eligible to receive federal funding; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination policies; demonstrate the ability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs and have a Data Universal Numbering Systems number and a Federal Employer Identification Number.
Anyone interested in receiving the funding can apply at EFSP C/O United Way of Northeast Arkansas, 407 Union Avenue, Jonesboro or call 870-935-3658 to receive an application.
Groups have until May 15 to apply.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.