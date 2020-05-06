Crews work to restore power to thousands after strong storms

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Strong storms knocked out power for thousands in southeast Missouri on Monday, May 4.
At one time, at least 13,000 customers were without power.
As of 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Ameren Missouri reported one customer is without electricity in Dunklin County, five in New Madrid County and six customers in Pemiscot County. Ameren is asking customers to practice safe social distancing as crews continue to restore power.
Ozark Border Electric reported on Wednesday morning 550 customers are without power in Butler County, 709 in Carter County, 414 in Dunklin County, 16 in New Madrid, 1 in Reynolds County, 366 in Ripley County, 29 in Stoddard County and 418 in Wayne County.
The General Manager of Ozark Border Electric said linemen have been working since Sunday’s strong storms to restore power. Some crew members were in the field for 31 hours straight. Crews were pulled out of the field last night so they could get some rest.
In a Facebook statement, Ozark Border’s general manager said “This is the biggest disaster to hit OBCE since the ice storm of 2009.”
In western Kentucky and northeast Tennessee, Gibson Electric said it started Tuesday with more than 40 broken poles.
Their crews, along with those from Pickwick Electric Cooperative and Service Electric, made progress throughout the day. As of 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they had 95 customers without power in Lake and Obion Counties.
According to New Madrid County EMA Manager Dave McClarty, numerous phone and electrical lines are down in Gideon causing power outages. He said some homes and other structures are damaged. No injuries have been reported.
In Dunklin County, a train derailed west of Campbell on U.S. 62, near the Arkansas state line.
U.S. 62 remained blocked on Tuesday morning.
