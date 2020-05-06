Crews work to restore power to thousands after strong storms

Wind damage from Monday storms
By Marsha Heller | May 5, 2020 at 3:34 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 6:06 AM

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Strong storms knocked out power for thousands in southeast Missouri on Monday, May 4.

At one time, at least 13,000 customers were without power.

As of 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Ameren Missouri reported one customer is without electricity in Dunklin County, five in New Madrid County and six customers in Pemiscot County. Ameren is asking customers to practice safe social distancing as crews continue to restore power.

Ozark Border Electric reported on Wednesday morning 550 customers are without power in Butler County, 709 in Carter County, 414 in Dunklin County, 16 in New Madrid, 1 in Reynolds County, 366 in Ripley County, 29 in Stoddard County and 418 in Wayne County.

Public Notice: The City of Portageville has been in contact with many individuals today. At this time, we are being...

Posted by City of Portageville, Missouri on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

The General Manager of Ozark Border Electric said linemen have been working since Sunday’s strong storms to restore power. Some crew members were in the field for 31 hours straight. Crews were pulled out of the field last night so they could get some rest.

In a Facebook statement, Ozark Border’s general manager said “This is the biggest disaster to hit OBCE since the ice storm of 2009.”

You have some of the most dedicated cooperative employees in the world. Many of the staff and employees at Ozark Border...

Posted by Ozark Border Electric Cooperative on Monday, May 4, 2020

In western Kentucky and northeast Tennessee, Gibson Electric said it started Tuesday with more than 40 broken poles.

Their crews, along with those from Pickwick Electric Cooperative and Service Electric, made progress throughout the day. As of 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they had 95 customers without power in Lake and Obion Counties.

Gibson EMC employees prepare to set a pole. Operating the truck is Line Crew Leader J.J. Whitwell. At right is First Class Lineworker P.J. Haskins and at left is First Class Lineworker Kerry KuyKendall. (Source: Gibson Electric)
Gibson EMC employees prepare to set a pole. Operating the truck is Line Crew Leader J.J. Whitwell. At right is First Class Lineworker P.J. Haskins and at left is First Class Lineworker Kerry KuyKendall. (Source: Gibson Electric) (Source: Givson Electric)

Storm damage

According to New Madrid County EMA Manager Dave McClarty, numerous phone and electrical lines are down in Gideon causing power outages. He said some homes and other structures are damaged. No injuries have been reported.

In Dunklin County, a train derailed west of Campbell on U.S. 62, near the Arkansas state line.

U.S. 62 remained blocked on Tuesday morning.

