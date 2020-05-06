Desi Sills reflects on sophomore season with Razorbacks, builds towards 2020-21

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two seasons at Arkansas are now in the books for former JHS star Desi Sills.
“I feel like I helped the Razorbacks day in and day out,” Desi said in a Tuesday Zoom interview. “Each and every game and I gave it my all.”
In his sophomore campaign, he saw most of his numbers improve across the board. Sills averaged 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist per game. He had 20 points on March 11th as the Razorbacks beat Vanderbilt 86-73 in the SEC Tournament.
“My freshman year I was like a little nervous and stuff like that, but come back my sophomore year, like I got a lot of confidence. And I knew the game. I knew how they were going to play all the schemes and stuff and it helped a lot.”
He also says playing under first year head coach Eric Musselman has led to some big improvements.
“Coach Muss bought into us day one," Sills added. “He showed us enthusiasm. He was into us and I feel like that’s why we started off so good.”
They would go on to finish 20-12. But like everyone else in college basketball, the Hogs had to miss their chance to go dancing due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We had a great chance if we beat South Carolina to get in the tournament. But I had never been and some of the guys had never been besides Adrio Bailey and it would have been a good experience for each and everybody on our team. Because that’s a lifetime. You ain’t never going to forget about that moment.”
Desi has used his extended summer to return to NEA in hopes of making big strides to his game.
“Since the quarantine started I’ve been working outside of Paragould. Working on my craft, working on my mid-range jumper, working on my right hand, getting more explosive. And everything, just trying to get it better and trying to elevate. You know trying to show everybody I can really play and I’m one of the best guards in the SEC. And you know I feel like everybody is going to feel me this year and I’m going to be a big threat.”
As he prepares to head into year 3, with the recent departure of Mason Jones and influx of new talent, he knows it’s his turn to be one of the leaders of the squad.
“I’m just going to come in and work harder than each and everybody on my team,” Desi said. “I’m going to try to push each and everybody you know. I’m going to be one of the vets on the team. It’s my time to shine and time to show the young rookies I would say, coming in, how to lead and how to be a prime example and how to work hard.”
