Farm company, crops damaged in northern Dunklin County, Mo.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Monday night’s storm struck a lot of areas in northern Dunklin County.
R&R Farms of Clarkton, Mo. was hit.
Their shed along with tractors, combines and planters were damaged.
Employees worked on Tuesday to get the farm equipment out of the debris to repair it and get it back out in their fields.
But it wasn’t just their building that was hit, their crops took a beating as well.
“We had a lot of hail and it damaged the wheat and the hail just knocked the wheat kernels off the stalk, it cut the corn off at the ground,” Roger McDaniel said. “So it’s going to set us back.”
He said all the money that was put into the wheat crop that is damaged is lost. With the corn, they may be able to replant something there.
They said the rain from the storm helped buy them some time to get their equipment ready back out to tend to their crops.
