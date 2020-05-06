Heartland COVID-19 survivor returns home after month in hospital

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - On Tuesday a Heartland COVID-19 survivor left the hospital, seeing her family for the first time in over a month.
“They said you’re not going to make it, you’re just not, But I did,” said Dione Blissett, COVID-19 survivor.
Blissett and her husband, Frank, both tested positive, but her road to recovery wasn’t an easy one.
“We both were doing fine. We kept up with our temps, we checked it you know every few hours, wasn’t coughing or anything,” she said.
But a few days later Blissett said everything changed.
“They were trying to put an IV in and they couldn’t get it in and that’s the last thing I remember, until 12 days later. They vented me right then, just that quick I couldn’t breathe," she said.
Blissett said during those 12 days, the doctors were preparing her family for the worst.
“They had decided that I wasn’t going to make it and that’s what they were telling my family that it didn’t look good, the prognosis was not good,” she said.
Blissett said don’t take life for granted.
“I wouldn’t have been able to tell them I love them? That’s why it’s so important, you better tell them now while you’re alive. You tell them now. “
And now more than ever, she thanks the man above.
“I wake up sometimes in the middle of the night and I think about it. 'Lord why am I still here, but then I think about it, why not. He decided to keep me, he decided to keep me.”
Blissett urges everyone to do their part.
“Where a mask, where gloves, don’t cough on people, don’t take your kids out in it. Everybody, I know they are tired of being in. I was tired of being in the hospital for a month, but you don’t want your child or you don’t want to be on a vent," she said.
Blissett said even though she was away from her loved ones, the staff at Missouri Delta treated her like family.
