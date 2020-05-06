Jonesboro woman killed in early morning crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman died early Wednesday morning when the car she was riding in collided head-on with an SUV.
The crash, according to the Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report, happened at 3:59 a.m. on U.S. Highway 67 near U.S. 412 East in Walnut Ridge.
Andrea L. Brown, 23, of Cash was southbound on Highway 67 when she lost control of her 2012 Ford Fusion and went into a skid.
Her car skidded across the center line and struck a northbound 2007 Chevy Trailblazer.
Brown was taken to The MED in Memphis with unspecified injuries.
Her passenger, 30-year-old Felicia D. Zuber of Jonesboro, was killed.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.