Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is moving ahead with plans to execute a convicted killer on May 19, unlike other states that have postponed executions during the coronavirus pandemic. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that Gov. Mike Parson is not planning to postpone the execution of Walter Barton. Other states have put executions on hold because of the risks of spreading the virus and social distancing restrictions on the size of gatherings. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann says each of the three execution witness rooms will be limited to 10 or fewer people, in accordance with the state's coronavirus restrictions.