Man accused of ramming Dexter, Mo. police cruiser during chase

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of ramming a police cruiser during a chase.
Thomas Aaron Christian, 25, of Bloomfield, was charged on a warrant with assault second degree - special victim and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to a person.
According to Dexter police, the chase began around 12:07 p.m. on May 5 when Christian ran a stop sign, nearly hitting a Dexter patrol car. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver led them on a chase while driving erratically.
The person turned east onto Lighthouse Drive from Highway 25 and then made a u-turn heading west on Lighthouse Drive.
Police say the driver then intentionally hit another Dexter police cruiser, which made the detective use a pit maneuver on the suspect vehicle to disable it in the south ditch of Lighthouse Drive.
The driver was taken into custody and taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital where he was treated and released.
According to police, four Dexter officers were taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released for their injuries.
Christian is being held on the charges at the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department.
