May 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, May 6. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
High pressure building in from the west results in another windy spring day across Region 8.
We’ll see a few clouds from time to time on an otherwise quiet Wednesday.
Afternoon highs are set to run cooler than the May average for the next one to two weeks.
Temperatures top out in the upper 60s today and Thursday ahead of our next cold front.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Despite travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, city leaders have found a way to bring prospective industries to Jonesboro.
Now that the governor has given them the go-ahead to reopen, one Region 8 community center is wasting no time getting things ready.
A microburst Monday caused major problems for some residents of Region 8.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
