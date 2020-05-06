Medical professionals discuss how to help those in distress during pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As many businesses reopen and customers ease their way to shop and get a trim, medical professionals urge civilians to not approach someone in medical need if you do not have on a mask.
“As a first responder, I would probably open their airway and see what I can get,” paramedic manager Becky McAdoo says. “Of course, I carry stuff in my vehicle for that.”
McAdoo works for Emerson Ambulance Service. Her advice to civilians? Call 911, use an AED or begin compressions.
However, if you do not have a mask on, she says to not approach someone in fear of your own health or the health of the person in distress.
She says everyone should be wearing masks already, but if you find yourself in this predicament, she suggests using a shirt or towel nearby if you choose to help the injured person.
“I just wish everybody would listen to the CDC rules and the physicians, wear your masks out,” she says. “Clean your hands at all times, at least eight times a day, sometimes more, as often as you can. Just stay safe and be careful.”
McAdoo’s truck carries mouth masks that pump air into people during CPR. Their employees will only approach a person with personal protective equipment.
The ambulance service offers CPR training to civilians and medical professionals.
To learn more, you can call Emerson Ambulance Service at (870) 935-5577.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.