Memphis chef stepping up to donate gourmet meals to families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A gourmet chef who serves up elegant dishes for patrons of Dixon Gallery and Gardens took some delectable delights to some lucky diners in North Memphis on Tuesday.
Chef Phillip Dewayne had his team handing out beautifully prepared meals including short ribs, lamb chops, vegan ravioli, beef, shrimp and for a lucky few: lobster mac and cheese!
The meal give-away happened at Humes Middle School thanks to a generous gift by philanthropists Brad and Felicia Robinson.
For the past few weeks, Dewayne has been donating meals to frontline workers at local hospitals. All of which he financed through his company, RECOVER Meal Prep.
“I grew up in North Memphis. I grew up on Speed and Alaska. My great grandmother still resides there,” said Dewayne. “So to be able to come back to the community that I grew up in and be able to give back. It’s an awesome thing to me.”
Dewayne says he hopes to receive additional funding to make the first come-first served meal give-away an ongoing effort.
You can learn how to connect with the chef emailing him at chefphillipdewayne@gmail.com or calling (901) 849-4569.
