Memphis, Shelby County launch COVID-19 testing for essential employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All essential employees in Memphis and Shelby County now have the chance to be tested for the coronavirus regardless of symptoms free of charge.
Shelby County Health Department, local health providers and the joint task force revised testing protocols to allow individuals who are not exhibiting symptoms to be tested.
Essential employees who feel ill or believe they have come in contact with the virus can be tested starting Wednesday, May 6. Those employees include:
- Healthcare workers
- First responders -- paramedics, emergency medical technicians, law enforcement, officers or firefighters
- Fast food, gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, public utilities and sanitation workers
- Correctional facilities (jails or prisons)
Testing locations:
- Case Management: 901 821-5880 or email COVID-19TestCMI@cmiofmemphis.org
- Christ Community Health Services: Text “Test2020” to 91999
- Cherokee Healthcare: krogerhealth.com/covidtesting
- Church Health Center: (901) 272-0003
- Memphis Health Center: (901) 261-2042
- Tri-State Community Health Center: (901) 572-1573
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center: Text “COVID” to 901-203-5526 or www.mycareplan.net/covid-19
- Walgreens: Schedule online at walgreens.com/coronavirus
To find more testing locations and check availability, visit covid19.memphistn.gov.
