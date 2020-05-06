Memphis, Shelby County launch COVID-19 testing for essential employees

New testing protocols for frontline workers in Shelby County
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 5, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 9:27 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All essential employees in Memphis and Shelby County now have the chance to be tested for the coronavirus regardless of symptoms free of charge.

Shelby County Health Department, local health providers and the joint task force revised testing protocols to allow individuals who are not exhibiting symptoms to be tested.

Essential employees who feel ill or believe they have come in contact with the virus can be tested starting Wednesday, May 6. Those employees include:

  • Healthcare workers
  • First responders -- paramedics, emergency medical technicians, law enforcement, officers or firefighters
  • Fast food, gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, public utilities and sanitation workers
  • Correctional facilities (jails or prisons)

Testing locations:

To find more testing locations and check availability, visit covid19.memphistn.gov.

