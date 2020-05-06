Murder hornets threaten bee populations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You’ve likely noticed that Murder Hornets have been seen in the United States for the first time recently.
The Asian Giant Hornet, otherwise known as the ‘Murder Hornet,’ was spotted in Washington State for the first time in December, and experts are worried about the already declining bee populations.
It takes a few “murder hornets” just hours to completely wipe out a beehive.
Honeybee expert Jon Zawislak at the University of Arkansas says that while murder hornets don’t present an immediate threat to Arkansas, beekeepers should still be aware.
“Beekeepers here should be vigilant around their beehives anyway," Zawislak said. "We need to keep our bee colonies healthy and productive as much as possible.”
Zawislak doesn’t anticipate the Murder Hornet making its way to Arkansas anytime soon, so he encourages everyone not to panic. He also says to be sure not to confuse the Murder Hornet with the European Hornet, which is common in Arkansas.
He notes the difference between the two in his recent blog post on the University of Arkansas’ Division of Agriculture website.
For those who may be concerned, the good news is that the “Murder Hornet”, despite the name and the powerful sting, will not attack you unless it is provoked.
