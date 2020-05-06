National Weather Service reports EF0 tornado touched down near Grandin, Mo.

GRANDIN, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has reported an EF0 tornado sliced through the Heartland, near Grandin, on May 4.
The EF0 tornado touched down 2.6 miles west of Grandin, and traveled 4.15 miles to 1.5 miles east of Grandin, along Highway 21 between Grandin and the Ripley County Line.
The tornado uprooted or damaged dozens of trees, and pushed over several wooden electrical poles.
The tornado also removed a small section of the roof of a home.
The NWS is reporting no injuries or fatalities.
An EF0 tornado is the weakest category of tornado on the enhanced Fujita Scale, the estimated peak wind speed was 85 miles per hour.
The National Weather Service surveys storm damage to determine if there was a tornado, and what the scale of the tornado was.
They look at things like:
- The pattern of damage, not how much damage was caused.
- Damage that has a chaotic appearance, with larger uprooted trees often crossing each other.
- The larger uprooted trees to get a true idea of where the wind was blowing from.
- Large uprooted trees in a convergent pattern, crossing each other.
- They conduct surveys to find out exactly what happened.
