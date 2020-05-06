Neighborhood welcomes nurse home from NYC with social distancing party

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday family, friends, and neighbors welcomed home a nurse and local hero, after volunteering to help patients suffering from COVID-19 in the worst-hit area in the country -- New York City.
With balloons and signs in their hands, family members and friends had been waiting to see her face for weeks.
“I can’t express how much we were looking forward to today,” Kevin Fields said.
“Counting the days,” Angela Fields, Holly Cote’s mother said.
They lined the streets of Cote’s Lakeland neighborhood, welcoming her home from 23 long days working in a New York City hospital.
“You’re a hero!” one neighbor shouted.
Holly was emotional seeing them as well.
“Thank you guys so much for being here," said Cote. “I’m so happy to be home.”
Cote left for New York City on Easter to volunteer helping treat COVID-19 patients.
For three straight weeks, she worked 14 hour days in an intensive care unit at the hospital in New York City.
“These are some of the sickest patients that I ever seen, that I’ve ever taken care of,” Cote said.
Cote witnessed some horrible things, like walking over and working around patients who had died alone. Her experience took a toll on her and her family.
“It’s awful,” Cote said. “The disease is just awful.”
“You know when you get a call from her, and the tears are in her eyes and a 56-year-old dad is saying goodbye to his daughters and his wife,” Angela said.
She also witnessed miraculous stories of recovery and perseverance.
“We lost a lot of people while we were up there but we saved a lot of people while we were up there too,” Cote said. “I would do it again because even making a small difference was worth it for me.”
With everything Cote experienced in New York, this welcome party, from a safe distance, was an uplifting sight.
“We’re so happy you’re home,” one neighbor said.
“I just love them so much and the support has just been incredible since the moment I left,” Cote said.
Cote has one message to all Mid-Southerners:
“For everybody, just stay home and wash your hands and try to do what you can to flatten the curve and keep it that way,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.