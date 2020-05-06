Pocahontas police investigate theft from storage unit

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle believed to be involved in a theft at a storage unit earlier this week.
According to a media release from Detective Rocky Jones, a white Ford truck was seen going to the storage unites on Betty Drive around 6 a.m. May 3.
“This vehicle is seen leaving a short time later, with items that were stolen from one of the storage units,” Jones said. “They also are observed entering a vehicle parked at a nearby business."
Police are not only asking for information about the vehicle, but also the identity of the driver and the passenger of the truck.
Anyone with information on the case can call the Pocahontas Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 870-892-3513.
