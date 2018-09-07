Rain Moves in Thursday Night

Sun and clouds expected again on Thursday with highs near 70. Clouds thicken after sunset as our next storm system arrives. A few showers are possible before midnight Thursday, but the bulk of the rain comes Friday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible with the rain. By the afternoon, most of the rain should be gone with colder air moving in for the weekend. We fall to near 40 degrees by Saturday morning. We’ll get close to the record low of 38 degrees set in 1980, and frost will be possible mainly in the Ozarks. We stay cool but dry through the weekend.