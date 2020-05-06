Salons reopening, clients eager to get a cut

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Salons and barbershops reopened Wednesday, the first day since the pandemic closed them down; with cosmetologists say their chairs stay full.
Coiffuer’s Salon added means to keep clients and staff safe. Six-foot partitions separate all booths. Clients answer health screening questions upon entering and must wash their hands before sitting down.
Cosmetologist Denise Goode says once Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the reopening for salons, she began getting calls.
“Within a few minutes, I had this week completely booked up and filled up,” she says.
The six weeks Goode couldn’t work seemed like forever. She’s eager to get busy.
“I’m excited to be back to work just to see everybody,” she says. “It’s been a long time. Some of these people I’ve missed out on seeing two [appointments]. We’ve talked and we’ve texted.”
Although she’s excited to be back, she’s not enthused about the mandatory masks.
“So far, the hardest part of coming to work is having to wear something over my face,” she says. “I would be good with everything else and everything else is going to go smooth but I’m going to be uncomfortable.”
Through Saturday, Goode’s books hold 41 appointments. She says she’ll be working 12-hour shifts, starting at 7:30 a.m. each day.
For those leery about returning to the salon chair, Goode says if you come to Coiffuer’s, you’re in good hands.
“If you’re scared to go ahead and stay home, if it makes you nervous,” she says. “So far, the way that we sanitize and keep things going on in here, I think they’re just as safe as they ever were before in the past.”
