Sheriff: Scammers hoping to capitalize on storm damage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On March 28, an EF-3 tornado touched down on Jonesboro, ripping apart businesses and homes.
It didn’t take long for scammers to also sweep in.
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that a scam is hoping to take advantage of those still recovering from the tornado.
Someone claiming to be with “Arkansas Roofing” claims they have been contacted by the intended victim’s insurance company to come out and assess the damage to their homes.
One of those who received this call, according to Sheriff Marty Boyd, realized it was a potential scam immediately hung up the phone.
To avoid becoming the victim of a storm-related scam, Boyd advises residents maintain direct contact with their insurance company and be familiar with who should or should not be contacting you or coming to your residence.
