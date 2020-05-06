Storm damages Clarkton, Mo. church

CLARKTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Storms pounded a Heartland Church in Clarkton on Monday night, taking out the side of the gymnasium.
Deacon JT Moodey said the destruction happened very fast.
“This storm hit this church, do out of the north. It hit the back of the church, it took the top, you see what it did back there. It just lifted it up; and it was a tremendous wind," he said.
Moodey also said insurance should take care of the damage to the church.
He said if you would like to show your support, you are welcome to attend this Sunday’s service.
